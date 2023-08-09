10-yr-old boy hit by taxi in Haridevpur

Kolkata: A 10-year-old boy, who is a student of class III in a private school, was injured after a taxi hit him on Tuesday morning, in Kalitala area of Haridevpur.



The injured student, identified as Somu Adhikary, has been admitted at the trauma care of SSKM Hospital.

According to sources, Somu stays at a children’s home near Thakurpukur Cancer Hospital. On Tuesday around 11 am, he along with a few other children, was going to school. The students were accompanied by a staff of the children’s home when suddenly Somu got down on the main carriageway from the footpath and almost came in the middle of the road. At the same time, a taxi that was going towards Tollygunge from Thakurpukur, hit Somu. Though the aged taxi driver applied brakes, it hit the boy.

After the incident, the taxi driver rushed Somu to a local hospital from where the boy was shifted to SSKM Hospital. Local people who saw the accident claimed that as the boy came on the road suddenly, the taxi driver did his best in applying sudden brakes.

Pedestrians and other persons present at the accident site did not allege rash driving or over speeding on the part of the taxi driver. The boy’s family members were informed later. At present, the child is kept under observation and is expected to be released soon.