10 trains cancelled

About 10 trains have been cancelled and many diverted for pre non-interlocking work for the remodelling of Varanasi Yard over Lucknow Division planned from September 1 to 15.

Asansol-Varanasi MEMU Express, Kolkata-Gazipur City Shabdbhedi Express, Malda Town-Anand Vihar Weekly Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiyana Express, Howrah-Bikaner Superfast Weekly Express and Howrah-Lalkuan Express, among others have been cancelled on selective dates while around 15 trains will be diverted.

For the non-interlocking work in connection with Gorakhpur Cantt. yard remodelling and commissioning of the third line between Gorakhpur Cantt. and Kusmhi stations over North Eastern

Railway, a pair of Gandhidham–Bhagalpur Express Special has been cancelled on September 1 and September 4 respectively.

Bhagalpur–Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express will be diverted on August 31 and one train has been rescheduled for the work.