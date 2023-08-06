‘10% seats in colleges of Cooch Behar reserved for students from financially backward strata’

Cooch Behar: In the current year, 10 per cent of seats have been reserved for financially backward students at the graduation-level in every college of the Cooch Behar district.



Until now, only Scheduled Castes (SC) and other backward class students benefitted from reservation but now, financially backward students will also receive the benefits.

It is known that a few months ago, government guidelines were issued to universities to increase the number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats. As a result, the number of seats may increase by 10 per cent from earlier, according to the registrars of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University and Alipurduar University. Abdul Quader Safeli, registrar of Cooch Behar’s Panchanan Barma University, said: “The admission committee will hold a meeting in a few days, and the work will be done accordingly. Government guidelines have been received for increasing seats for financially backward students. Following the guidelines, our university will increase the number of seats proportionally. Just as the number of seats has been increased in colleges, they will be increased in the university.”

Pankaj Kumar Debnath, principal of Cooch Behar College, said: “According to government guidelines, 10 per cent of seats will be increased for financially backward students. We hope to receive necessary instructions from the university.”

This year, 86 per cent of the students passed with honors in 14 degree colleges under Panchanan Barma University of Cooch Behar. However, Panchanan Barma University has about 1,700 seats at the post-graduate level and about 2,300 for diploma certificate courses. On the other hand, Alipurduar University has science, arts, and commerce departments with approximately 300 seats. With this increase, more students will have the opportunity to get admission there. Alipurduar University registrar, Jaydeep Roy, said that the notification regarding the increase in the number of seats for financially backward students has been issued for both, undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and this law will be effective at the time of admission.