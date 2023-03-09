10 outdoor units of AC machines go missing from Alipurduar Hospital

Air condition machine units worth lakhs of rupees have gone missing from the Critical Care Unit

(CCU) of the children’s department of the Alipurduar District Hospital.

The matter came to the notice of the newly appointed Hospital superintendent Paritosh Mandal on Friday during routine inspection of the wards at the Alipurduar district hospital.

About ten outdoor units of AC machines installed outside the CCU of the children’s department were missing. The CCTVs were turned away.

Suman Kanjilal, Chairman of District Hospital’s Patient Welfare Association and MLA of Alipurduar, rushed to the hospital on hearing of this. Police from Alipurduar district police station were also called in.

“I am concerned about the incident. The police will investigate,” stated Kanjilal.

He did not rule out an inside job.

“The matter came to my knowledge during inspection. I have lodged a police complaint,” stated Dr Paritosh Mandal, the newly appointed superintendent of the hospital.

Superintendent of Police of Alipurduar Y Raghuvamshi said: “An investigation has been initiated.”