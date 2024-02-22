10 hurt in clash between two families

Ten persons, including a child and a woman were injured when a clash took place between the members of two families over the possession of land at Rampara in Chopra Police, North Dinajpur.

Eight persons have been admitted to Dalua Hospital in Chopra. It is reported that there was a vacant plot of land between the houses of Pabitra Ram and Subash Ram at Rampara. Both of them claimed the major portion of land as their own. On Wednesday evening, Subash Ram along with his family members tried to erect a boundary on the plot when the family members of Pabitra Ram stopped them. Soon, an altercation started which turned to a clash. Both groups attacked each other with sharp weapons, bamboo and pelted stones in which ten people were injured.

Pabida Ram, an injured woman said: “In the afternoon, our male members were not at home. Subash Ram along with around 50 associates attacked us with swords. Six of our family members, including a child, have been injured.”

On the other hand, Subash Ram claimed that five members of their family were injured. Amaresh Singha, the IC Chopra Police Station said: “Police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation. No one has been arrested yet. An investigation is on.”