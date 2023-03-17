10 House Staff to be recruited to Balurghat Dist Hosp

BALURGHAT: A total number of 10 House Staff will be recruited to Balurghat District Hospital soon. The initiative of recruiting the House Staff has become imperative following the recent transfer of some doctors from Balurghat district hospital.



Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital Dr Krishnendu Bikash Bag said: “We have already started the procedure of recruiting the House Staff for the district hospital. An interview has already been conducted by us on March 10. We hope to recruit the eligible candidates soon.”

According to a district health source of South Dinajpur, the office of the superintendent of Balurghat district hospital had earlier invited applications from eligible candidates who fulfil the requisite criteria for the posts of ‘House Staff’ for various disciplines.

“The candidates had to appear before the Selection Committee with the original documents at the office of superintendent, Balurghat district hospital. The short listed candidates will have to be selected on the basis of performance in the personal interview conducted by the concerned health department,” said the source.