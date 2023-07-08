1 shot dead, another suffer bullet injury in Bongaon

Kolkata: A man was shot dead while another suffered a bullet injury at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas on Friday morning.On Friday morning, residents of Kalopur Khedaitala of Dharmapur area in Bongaon heard gunshots and came out of their homes.

Later, a body was found on the roadside. In a few meters, another man was found lying with a bullet injury. The injured person identified as Pratap Mondal was rushed to a hospital where he has been admitted.

The deceased identified as Biswanath and the injured person are unknown to the local people. It is suspected that they were being followed by some unknown miscreants and were shot. Police have also recovered a motorcycle from the spot which Biswanath and Pratap

were riding.