1 person injured in landslide in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: One person was injured in a landslide in Lambadanra in the Darjeeling district owing to a landslide triggered by heavy rains. A landslide also occurred at Gandhi road in the heart of Darjeeling town, disrupting the traffic flow.



“A landslide occurred at Gurung Gaon, Lamba Danra under the Darjeeling- II Gram Panchayat of Darjeeling-Pulbazar block. The landslide occurred at around 5:30 am. A house was partially damaged. Bablu Rajak, the owner of the house, aged 42 years received injuries,” stated an official of the district disaster management department.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred in Darjeeling town on Gandhi Road at around 4:15 pm on Tuesday. Part of a Hill located inside the BT College campus slid down and blocked the road. Traffic was disrupted.

“Hearing of the news we rushed our disaster management team to clear the landslide. It was cleared to allow movement of traffic and tarpaulin sheets have been put up to prevent further damage” stated Dipen Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality. DSP Traffic also visited the spot to ensure a smooth flow of traffic as one side of the road was blocked.

“A landslide was reported in the Kalimpong district between Pasting and Nim road in the Gorubathan block. It was cleared at around 11:30 am,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Another landslide was reported in Relli to Deorali Road. PWD is working to clear the slide so that traffic resumes at the earliest, added the DM.

From 5:30 am to 5:30 pm Darjeeling received 14mm of rain while Siliguri received 16.4mm of rain on Tuesday.