1 killed, 2 injured as portion of building's ceiling collapses in Kolkata's Park Circus

Kolkata: An elderly woman was killed and two others, including a child, were injured after a portion of the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Kolkata's Park Circus area in the early hours of Monday, police said. The incident happened between 3 and 3.30 am near Lohar Pool when a part of the ground floor ceiling fell where five people were sleeping, they said. Three people were injured, and they rushed to a nearby hospital, but one of them was declared brought dead, police said. One of the injured suffered a fracture in his leg, while a child sustained injuries to the nose and mouth, they said. Residents said several families live on rent in the building and they had repeatedly requested the owner to repair the structure, which was in a severely dilapidated condition. No written complaint has been lodged against the building owner so far, police said. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation and may conduct an inspection of the building to assess its structural condition, officials said.