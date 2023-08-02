1 injured as vehicle skids off road in Darjeeling

A vehicle skid off the road and plunged 500 metres at Badareydanra, Bijanbari road, in Darjeeling, on Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle suffered grievous injuries in the accident. Till the report was filed, his condition was reported critical. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The Wagon R vehicle was travelling from Lingia to Ghoom when at around 5:30 pm, it skid off the road between Marybong and Reshihaat Fatak.

The driver of the vehicle, Divyasai alias Sonu Ghatani of Kothidanra, from Lingia Tea Estate, was rescued and immediately rushed to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital. He suffered major injuries and has been referred to North Bengal Medical College Hospital, Siliguri.

Sandeep Chhetri, GTA Sabhasad stated: “We were returning home when we heard that a vehicle had skid off the road. We reached the spot and from the phone lying a few feet below the spot, we found out that the vehicle was from Lingia Tea Estate.”

“We then informed the police and sent a man down with the help of a rope. The person reported that a person was seriously injured. With the help of police and local residents, the injured was pulled up and rushed to the hospital. His condition is reported critical as he has suffered head injurie