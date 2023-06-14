1 hurt in fire in water treatment plant

A massive fire broke out from a room of the drinking water treatment plant in Fulbari near Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday. The security guard of the plant was injured in the incident.

“The incident will be thoroughly investigated. I asked the police Commissioner for a detailed investigation of the incident. The actual cause will be found out after investigation. We will bear all the cost for the treatment of the injured person,” said Mayor Gautam Deb.

According to the workers of the treatment plant, an explosion occurred in a room where chemicals were kept. The security guard had been sitting near the room, and was injured. The PHE workers tried to douse the fire with the fire extinguishers installed at the plant. Later, a fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire. The New Jalpaiguri police also rushed to the spot. The injured had been taken to a nearby hospital in Fulbari and later was shifted to a nursing home in Siliguri. As per the primary investigation by the fire department, the fire caught due to a short circuit. However, the actual cause is being investigated. Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri, Dulal Dutta, the Member of Mayor-In-Council also visited spot to take stock.