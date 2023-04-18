1 held with gasoline chainsaws

alipurduar: The police of the Madarihat Police Station seized ten new German-made gasoline chainsaws from a young man named Niraj Kumar Shah (23 years) from the Tribeni Toll area of Jaigaon, adjacent to Bhutan, on Tuesday.



The ultra-modern automated STIHL MS382 chainsaws with guide bars and saw chains were immediately seized by the police. The young man was arrested for possessing these chainsaws.The police claim that the accused admitted to smuggling the chainsaws from Bhutan through a clandestine route. Y Raghuvamshi, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar, stated: “We have thoroughly investigated all leads and initiated a specific case against the accused person.”