1 held with counterfeit currency notes worth about Rs 12L

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police nabbed a Malda-based counterfeit currency racketeer from Kolkata on Wednesday and seized a huge amount of fake currency notes.



Police informed that they were tipped off about a fake Indian currency note racketeer from Malda who would come to Narkeldanga area in Kolkata on Wednesday evening. Accordingly, STF personnel were deployed since afternoon to keep a close watch.

In the evening, the suspect identified as Alfaj Sekh of Baishnabnagar in Malda was spotted with a bag containing the counterfeit currency notes. He was immediately intercepted.

During a search of his bag, 2400 pieces of counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination which is worth Rs 12,00,000 were recovered.

The accused was produced at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Calcutta on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till November 23.