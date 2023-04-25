1 held for ‘raping’ teen

alipurduar: One person was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Alipurduar district on Monday evening.

The incident had occurred on April 22. A girl had gone to a marriage ceremony at a neighbouring village with her elder sister. While returning home from the marriage function, a man allegedly stopped them and threatened them. Her elder sister fled from the spot.

The accused dragged the younger girl to a nearby jungle and allegedly raped her. The elder sister narrated the incident to her parents. The worried family members launched a search. Finally, the girl was rescued in an unconscious state from the jungle.

The day after the incident, the accused man went to the victim’s house and threatened her family, warning them not to report the incident. He further threatened to kill everyone in the victim’s family.

Later, police arrested Pradeep Kujur (35 years old) based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family. On Tuesday, the accused was produced before the Alipurduar ACJM court. Y Raghavamshi, Superintendent of Police, stated: “Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested immediately and produced before the court”