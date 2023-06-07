1 held for irregularities at gold loan firm; office at Islampur sealed

Police arrested one Prabal Gurung , the manager of a gold loan and finance company of Islampur in North Dinajpur district and sealed the office. The customers of this gold loan office had lodged complaints at the Islampur police station stating that after clearing their loan amount they were not getting back their mortgaged gold for months.

On the basis of the complaints police traced some irregularities and arrested the manager. Then the office of the gold loan company was sealed. Sandip Chakraborty, IC Islampur police station said, “There was a fund misappropriation allegation against the manager of the branch office of a gold loan company. He has been arrested. Investigations are on.” According to customers, they had taken loan from this company after depositing gold ornaments around three years ago.