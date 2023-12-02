1 held for duping job seeker

Kolkata: A government employee was arrested for allegedly duping a job seeker with a fake appointment letter with a forged signature of Mayor Firhad Hakim.



The matter came to light after the job seeker came to the Alipore Jail Museum with the appointment letter. Concerned, the museum authorities contacted the Mayor as the letter had his signature. The Mayor clarified that he did not know about the appointment and the Alipore Police Station was ordered to investigate the matter.

The job seeker claimed to have paid Rs 3 lakh to the accused. It has been reported by news agencies that there was a complaint of “job selling” going on with the forged signature of the Mayor. The New Market police Station traced the fraud cycles and is investigating whether it has any connection with the Alipore Jail Museum case.