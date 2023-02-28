1 dead in road mishap in Jhargram: 12 cops hurt in mob attack

kolkata: At least 12 police personnel were injured after a violent mob attacked the cops while trying to recover the body of a youth who was killed in a road accident in Jhargram on Sunday evening.



Five persons have been arrested in connection with assault on police personnel.

On Sunday evening a youth identified as Karma Singh (27) was run over by a sand laden truck when he was riding his motorcycle at Gopiballavpur in Jhargram.

After the incident, local people started agitating by putting up a blockade on the road.

When police tried to take away the body, agitators started assaulting the cops. Inspector in Charge (IC) of Gopiballavpur police station Sudip Banerjee and 11 other cops suffered injuries.

Later a large contingent of police force led by senior officers of Jhargram District Police brought the situation under control.