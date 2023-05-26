1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate accidents in city

Kolkata: One person was killed and five suffered injuries in four separate road accidents across the city till Friday evening.



Around 11:25 am on Friday, a couple was riding a scooter along the Diamond Harbour Road towards Taratala. The scooter rider, identified as Fazrul Rahman Sardar, stopped at a red light at the Pathakpara crossing. Suddenly a medium goods vehicle rammed it from behind along with two other cars before coming to a halt. Due to the impact, Sardar and his wife Razia Sultana (40) along with the scooter suffered critical injuries. They were rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. Sardar was later shifted to the trauma care of SSKM Hospital. Police have seized the goods vehicle but the driver has managed to flee. At around 9:45 am, an accident took place on Maa flyover where a motorcyclist lost control of his two-wheeler and fell down. A woman who was a pillion also suffered injuries. Both of them were rushed to SSKM from where they were discharged after necessary treatment. At around 11:20 am, at the crossing of Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Theatre Road, a car hit a scooter from behind due to which the rider fell down and sustained injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital from where he was treated and discharged. Police have detained the car driver. Around 12:30 pm, a car hit a scooter on Diamond Harbour Road near Ekbalpore crossing. A woman who was a pillion suffered minor injuries while the rider remained unhurt.