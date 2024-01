Kolkata: A Gangasagar pilgrim died and five others were injured on Monday morning in separate incidents in city.



Sabitri Devi (64) of Bihar was bringing down her luggage from the roof of a bus at a transit camp when she lost her balance and fell on the road. She was rushed to SSKM where doctors declared her brought dead. In another incident, five pilgrims were hurt when the driver of the bus they were travelling on applied “sudden brake”.