-T raid at Bayron Biswas’s house

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted raids at the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Sagardighi, Bayron Biswas along with other establishments owned by him.

On Wednesday morning, I-T officials went to Biswas’s house first. Later officials raided his biri factory, hospital and other establishments. The I-T officials were accompanied by central force personnel.

Till last reports came in, the raid was going on. It may be mentioned that Biswas had won from Sagardighi Constituency in Congress ticket in the Assembly by-election but later joined Trinamool Congress.