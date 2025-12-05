3 secure ways to sell your car: MFC, MTV and CARS24 compared

Most Indians think that there is nothing to worry about after handing over the keys to their old cars. However, there are big concerns, especially related to the RC transfer. In case the RC has not been transferred to the new buyer’s name, any challan or vehicle misuse during this phase will directly affect the previous owner.

Hence, the choice of a safe and trustworthy used car platform is extremely important while selling a car. Today, organised players promise a cleaner process, but their level of protection differs. In this article, we aim to explore the three most secure options available today.

Why Safety is Important After Selling a Car

Safety is essential once you sell your car because your obligation to the vehicle doesn’t end with the handover of the keys. It is because in the government records, your name is registered with the car, and until the RC is transferred, you will be held accountable for any violation that includes your old car.

Until the RC is transferred, you are vulnerable to unforeseen problems, and to avoid these, you must choose a secure used car platform.

Mahindra First Choice

Mahindra First Choice holds a large presence in the used car market in India, especially for the offline masses. They offer a multi-brand experience where cars are inspected, refurbished and certified.

Mahindra First Choice also assists with paperwork and helps push the RC transfer forward. This makes the experience easier for a seller who may not understand RTO systems but wants a wholesome offline dealer experience. However, there is no clear mention of a seller protection policy that covers legal or financial issues after handover. You still receive a structured process; however, you do not receive explicit protection if the vehicle faces any trouble in the transition period.

Maruti Suzuki True Value

Maruti Suzuki True Value operates on a more brand-restricted approach, yet it holds a powerful reputation in the Indian used car market. Their pricing engine works on real-time market movement, so the seller gains a fair estimate, especially for Maruti Suzuki cars. True Value outlets also manage the car’s paperwork and help the seller with the documentation process.

Maruti True Value is known to focus heavily on inspection, transparency and resale readiness. They ensure only verified buyers take possession of your old car, which improves the trust of the sellers. There is no additional or optional seller liability cover, such as protection from challans or misuse after the handover. However, Maruti True Value has a structured process in place to keep the transaction smooth, yet it does not guarantee legal protection after the sale.

CARS24

CARS24 offers a strong layer of seller safety with their “Seller Kavach” policy. The purpose of Seller Kavach is to protect the seller from every legal and financial issue after the car leaves their possession. Once active, Seller Kavach shields the seller from challans, accidents, insurance claims & disputes, fraudulent use, and any legal complaint raised during the transition period.

Under the Seller Kavach, CARS24 provides legal representation at no extra cost. The brand assigns a lawyer who speaks to authorities on behalf of the seller in case any issue comes up. This removes the need for the seller to visit a police station or attend a court summons. The support continues until the RC is officially transferred to the new owner in the official VAHAN/RTO records.

Another advantage of the policy is that there is no upper limit to the liabilities covered under it. This gives the seller true peace of mind in situations that could otherwise become very expensive.

Seller Kavach is an optional add-on with a nominal one-time fee. Sellers can choose to opt in for it during the sale. At present, it is the one-of-a-kind seller protection policy in the used car industry.

Top 3 Most Secure Used Car Selling Platforms Comparison





Conclusion

Each used car platform wants to offer car sellers fair protection; however, not everyone can offer the highest level of security and peace of mind. MFC and MSTV provide the trust of the esteemed brands and a wide offline presence. CARS24 has taken the game a notch above with an industry-first dedicated seller protection policy for sellers. Thus, if you want the highest degree of security and complete peace of mind, then CARS24 with Seller Kavach becomes the most powerful choice.