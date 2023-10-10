Zelenskyy visits neighbouring Romania to boost bilateral ties

Bucharest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his counterpart in Romania Tuesday for talks on regional security and to strengthen bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of his country.

He described the partnership between the two countries as key to “stability for Europe and beyond” on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after meeting with President Klaus Iohannis in the capital, Bucharest.

The two discussed security in the Black Sea region, economic cooperation, shared infrastructure projects, and Ukraine’s requests for military support, Zelenskyy told reporters after the meetings. He also thanked Romania for providing both military and humanitarian support to his war-torn country. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president described the NATO and European Union member country as “a friend who came to our help on our darkest day and whose support gets stronger with time,” on X.