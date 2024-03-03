World Briefs

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus granted bail in B’desh graft case

dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Sunday granted bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in a USD 2.3 million embezzlement case. Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, was sentenced to six months in prison in January on a separate charge of violating labour laws. He was granted bail in that case too and has appealed.

Ship earlier hit by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea

dubai: A ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday, the first vessel to be fully destroyed over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The sinking of the Rubymar, which carried a cargo of fertilizer and previously leaked fuel, could cause ecological damage to the Red Sea and its coral reefs. Persistent Houthi attacks have already disrupted traffic in the crucial waterway for cargo and energy shipments moving from Asia and the Middle East to Europe.