US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict

The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to adopt a Brazil-led draft resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict to allow full access for aid to the Gaza strip after the US vetoed the text.

The US, a permanent member of the UNSC and a close ally of Israel, said it is disappointed the resolution makes no mention of Israel’s rights of self-defence.

The 15-nation Council met to vote on the draft resolution that was proposed by Council President Brazil.

While 12 Council members voted in favour of the resolution, Russia and Britain abstained. The resolution could not be adopted because of a veto cast by the US.

This was the second time in two days that the Council failed to adopt a resolution on the situation in the Middle East.

On Monday, the Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia on the situation in Gaza that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire but did not mention the militant group Hamas which launched an audacious attack against Israel on October 7.