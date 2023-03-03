US, S Korea announce largest field exercises

Seoul: The South Korean and US militaries announced Friday they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the US flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea.

The North has threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against such exercises. It’s likely that it will respond to the upcoming training with missile tests because it views it as an invasion rehearsal.

In a joint news conference, the South Korean and US militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23 to strengthen their defence and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX.

Col. Isaac L. Taylor, a spokesperson for the US military, said the field training will include a combined amphibious drill and that their size would return to the scale of the allies’ earlier biggest springtime field exercises called Foal Eagle.

The two countries last conducted Foal Eagle in 2018. They then cancelled or downsized some combined drills to support now-stalled diplomacy with North Korea and guard against the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, however, the two countries have been expanding their joint military exercises.