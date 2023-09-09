Ukraine says G20 statement on Russian war ‘nothing to be proud of’

Kyiv: Kyiv on September 9 criticised the G20 leaders’ statement on the Russian invasion, which denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name, as reported by AFP.

‘Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. At the same time, in terms of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Group of 20 has nothing to be proud of,’ said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman at the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Nikolenko posted a photo of a part of the statement edited in red, changing “the war in Ukraine” to “the war against Ukraine” and adding references to Russia.

The document had said that ‘all states’ should ‘refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state’.

There was no explicit reference to Russia, unlike in a G20 statement in Bali in 2022 that cited a U.N. resolution condemning ‘in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine’.

‘It’s obvious that the Ukraine’s participation (in the meeting) would allow the participants to better understand the situation,’ Nikolenko said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday during his visit in Kyiv, promising Tokyo’s backing and agreeing to start negotiations on security cooperation

between the two countries.

Hayashi, who had been on a tour of the Middle East and Poland earlier this week, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine and visited Bucha, one of the hardest-hit towns on the outskirts of Kyiv, before holding talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Hayashi told Zelenskyy that Japan was ready to start negotiations on security cooperation based on an agreement between the Group of Seven and Ukraine made during the NATO summit in July.

Zelenskyy thanked for Japan’s humanitarian and financial assistance that helped Ukraine through the winter as well as overcome problems in the energy supply due to the Russian attacks, according to a statement from the office of the Ukrainian president.

Hayashi also told Zelenskyy that Japan was committed to the Ukraine and will continue to impose tough sanctions against Russia while cooperating with the other G7 countries. He also promised support for Ukraine’s economic recovery and reconstruction.

It was Hayashi’s first visit since the war began over a year ago.