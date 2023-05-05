UK PM Rishi Sunak admits disappointing first electoral test outcome

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday admitted it was a “disappointing” run for the governing Conservative Party, with the Opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties making significant gains in the local elections.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect local representatives in 230 of England’s 317 councils in what marked Sunak’s first electoral test at the ballot box since he took charge at 10 Downing Street in October 2022.

Even as the results continue to be counted, Labour gained control of some of its top target councils including Medway in south-east England which has been under Tory control for 20 years. Pollsters had forecast that a loss of fewer than 1,000 seats for the

governing Tories would be seen as a good result for Sunak, given that the government usually faces a drubbing in local polls close to a general election which is expected towards the second half of next year.

However, that threshold seems set to be crossed and will add immense pressure on the British Indian leader within his own party ranks.

“It is always disappointing to lose hardworking Conservative councillors,” said Sunak as the early results and trends poured in.

“I’m not detecting any massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party,” he stressed. However, the Opposition parties have declared the results a big sign of things to come in the general election.