UK lauds Pakistan’s peace diplomacy

Islamabad: The UK Foreign Secretary on Monday lauded Pakistan’s role in promoting peace in West Asia after it hosted talks between the US and Iran.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated during a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar. According to a statement by the Foreign Office, they exchanged views on the recently held direct US-Iran negotiations at the Islamabad talks, as well as broader regional developments.

The UK Foreign Secretary “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Dar underscored the need for all parties to respect and implement the ceasefire fully.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to advancing dialogue and diplomacy.