UK extends support to Israel

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the leaders of the US, France, Germany and Italy to discuss the conflict in Israel soon after he joined prayers at a north London synagogue and reassured the country’s Jewish community he would ensure their safety.

In his joint statement with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olof Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Sunak expressed “steadfast and united” support to the state of Israel and the “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas for its appalling acts of terrorism.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism,” reads the joint statement. “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage,” it said.