Trump to appear before Manhattan court

New York: Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear before a specially secured Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday to be arraigned on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, will appear before Judge Juan Merchan. American media quoted Trump’s attorneys as saying that the 76-year-old Republican leader, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, will plead not guilty. Trump flew to New York City in his Boeing 757 aircraft from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday and arrived at the La Guardia airport.

His motorcade then made its way to the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan where he stayed overnight.

Streets around the high-end Trump Tower have been cordoned off, with heavy police presence in and around the area. The former President waved at scores of his supporters as he came out from the SUV and was escorted immediately inside the building.

After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

The arraignment proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, according to US media reports.

The investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office began when Trump was still in the White House and relates to a USD 130,000 payment made by his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels in late October 2016, days before the presidential election.