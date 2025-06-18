Trump says US knows where Iran's leader is hiding but won't kill him — ‘for now'

Washington: President Donald Trump said Tuesday the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn't want him killed “for now.” Trump urged, in a social media posting, Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the five-day conflict continues to escalate. “We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader' is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

Trump's increasingly muscular comments towards Iran's capital come after urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

G7 wrapping up with promises to work toward a new era of cooperation Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is wrapping up the G7 summit by suggesting the gathering “can begin a new era of cooperation — that promotes long-term resilience over short-term efficiency.” Head of the host country, Carney announced a series of joint agreements signed by the assembled leaders on issues including protecting global access to minerals and on artificial intelligence. But no joint agreement was released on Russia's war with Ukraine. Trump sent shockwaves through the summit by leaving on Monday night and skipping its final day. But Carney said, “President Trump and I will remain in close contact.” House resolution seeks to prevent US military action in Iran

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have sponsored a resolution that calls on Trump to “terminate” the use of US armed forces against Iran unless “explicitly authorized” by a declaration of war from Congress. “No president should be able to bypass Congress's constitutional authority over matters of war,” Khanna, a Democrat from California, said in a statement. “The American people do not want to be dragged into another disastrous conflict in the Middle East.” More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers signed onto the bill as a co-sponsor. Massie, from Kentucky, is the only Republican on the bill so far. “The ongoing war between Israel and Iran is not our war,” Massie said. “Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

A vote on the resolution is not imminent as the House is out of Washington this week. Trump has started a Situation Room meeting to discuss Iran, White House says The president is gathering with the administration's top national security officials to discuss the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. The meeting comes as Trump earlier Tuesday took to social media to say the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn't want him killed “for now.”