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Shri Thanedar loses Democrat primary from Michigan

BY Agencies6 Aug 2026 12:06 AM IST

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar lost the Democratic primary from Michigan’s 13th District to Donavan McKinney, a candidate backed by the socialist leaders of the party.

McKinney, who edged out two-term member Thanedar by a margin of 3.79 per cent, will now be the Democratic nominee from Michigan’s 13th District in the November elections to the House of Representatives.

In a closely contested primary, Thanedar polled 48.1 per cent of the votes against McKinney’s 51.9 per cent, signalling the rising influence of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a left-wing group within the Democratic party. The Associated Press called the race at 9:55 am EDT.

“I want to congratulate Representative Donavan McKinney on a hard-fought race. It was a tough election cycle and, in the end, the voters of the 13th District chose him to represent them moving forward,” said Thanedar, conceding the election.

Agencies

Agencies


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