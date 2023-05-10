Process underway to send mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US mall shooting

Houston: The Indian Consulate here has said it is helping the family of 26-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was killed in a mass shooting incident at a mall in Dallas, in facilitating the completion of requisite formalities to take her mortal remains home and also confirmed that two Indians were injured.

Aishwarya, of McKinney, was shopping with a friend when they were shot by gunman Mauricio Garcia at the Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas. The shooting erupted around 3:30 pm on Saturday as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall. The shooting killed at least eight people before Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old gunman, was shot dead by a police officer.

Aishwarya, the daughter of a district judge in Ranga Reddy district court in India, worked as a project engineer at Perfect General Contractors LLC.

Indian Consulate in Houston is in touch with the families of Aishwarya and other two injured Indian nationals, who were not identified.

Aseem Mahajan, Consul General of India in Houston told PTI that they

are helping Aishwarya’s family in facilitating the completion of requisite formalities related to the mortal remains of the deceased. “Two other Indian nationals have been injured in the tragic shooting incident.

We are in constant touch with the local and hospital authorities, relatives of the injured and community leaders,” Mahajan said.

“We express our deep condolences to the family of Aishwarya Thatikonda who died in the tragic shooting incident in Allen, Texas on May 6. We are in touch with the family of the deceased as well as the local authorities. Our officers are on the ground to render all possible assistance. We are closely monitoring the situation,” India in Houston tweeted. According to sources, one of them is in critical condition.

Consulate officials are in Dallas to render all possible assistance. According to Srinivas Chaluvadi, Aishwarya’s supervisor, she was loved and adored by all, “not because she was killed under tragic circumstances.