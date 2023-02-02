Peshawar mosque blast: 17 suspects arrested

Pakistan’s security agencies arrested 17 suspects in connection with the suicide blast in a high-security zone mosque in Peshawar that killed 101 people, including 97 policemen, as Army chief Gen Asim Munir vowed zero tolerance for terror groups and directed his generals to eliminate the threat of militancy.

A Taliban suicide bomber who was present in the front row during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers on Monday blew himself up, causing the roof to collapse on the worshippers. Sources said that the security agencies have arrested 17 suspects involved in the devastating blast - deadliest attack on the security personnel in decades in Pakistan.

The arrests have been made from close vicinity of the Police Lines area and the suspects were shifted to interrogation cell for investigation, sources told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.