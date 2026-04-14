PEMRA issues notice to channel for running ‘Indian content’ while reporting news of Asha Bhosle’s death

Lahore: Pakistan’s media watchdog on Monday issued a show-cause notice to a leading news channel for running “Indian content” while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews seeking an explanation as to why it aired Indian content along with the news of Bhosle’s death.

The leading news channel is considered close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.

“It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this,” Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, said in a post on X.

Abbas said that art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity, and it should not be confined by borders.

“Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her “elder sister.” She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi.

“In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together,” he added.

The PEMRA said GeoNews broadcast of Indian songs and visuals from Indian films while airing news of Bhosle’s death is a wilful defiance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that banned the airing of Indian content.