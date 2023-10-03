Pak court restores Imran Khan’s bail in nine cases

Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan on Monday restored the bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in nine different cases by annulling the different trial courts’ decisions to cancel the same.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard Khan’s application about three cases in connection with the May 9 riots, three concerning protests in Islamabad and once each about the Toshakhana case, violation of Section 144 and an attempted murder case.

Six of these cases were before different district and session courts.