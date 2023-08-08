Official: US will continue to raise human rights concerns with India

Washington: The United States has raised the issue of human rights with India in the past regularly and will do so in the future, a senior U.S. official has said ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to New Delhi next month to attend the G20 Summit.

“We regularly raise human rights concerns with countries with which we engage, have done so in the past with India, and we’ll do so in the future,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

Miller was responding to a question as to whether President Biden, during his upcoming trip to New Delhi in September, would be asking India about the alleged Christian persecution in the country. “We have made very clear that we oppose the persecution of Christians and we oppose the persecution of any religious group, no matter where it takes place in the world,” Miller said.