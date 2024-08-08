‘Not anger or revenge but love and peace will rebuild Bangladesh’

Dhaka: A day after her release from house arrest, Bangladesh’s former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Wednesday thanked the people of the country for their “struggle to make possible the impossible” and said it is not “anger” or “revenge” but “love and peace” which will rebuild the nation.

In her first public speech since 2018, delivered via video link at the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) rally in Nayapaltan, 79-year-old Zia appealed for calm.

She thanked people as they fought and prayed for her to be released from imprisonment, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

“I have been released now. I want to thank the brave people who were in a do-or-die struggle to make possible the impossible.

This victory brings us a new possibility to come back from the

debris of plunder, corruption and ill-politics. We need to reform this country as a prosperous one,” Zia said.

Urging all to strengthen the hands of the youths, the former premier said, “Youths are our future.

We need to build a democratic Bangladesh to fulfil their dream, and for which they shed their blood...No destruction, no anger and no revenge, we need love and peace to rebuild our country.” Zia was sentenced to 17 years in prison

for graft.