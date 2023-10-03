New York trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’

New York: The fraud lawsuit that could cost former President Donald Trump control of some of his most prized properties went on trial Monday, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated “scam.”

The civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses the business-mogul-turned-politician and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually misstating his wealth in financial statements.

“They were lying year after year after year,” Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in James’ office, said in an opening statement as Trump sat at the defense table.

Trump showed up voluntarily for the trial, with his control over Trump Tower and some other major real estate holdings in jeopardy.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” the Republican said as he approached the courtroom, reiterating claims that James, a Democrat, is trying to thwart his return to the White House.

“It’s a scam. It’s a sham,” Trump said.

He called the case “an attempt to hurt me in an election” and added: “I don’t think the people of this country are going to stand for it.”

Trump looked away from James as he passed her on the way into court, with a disgusted look on his face. Meanwhile, his campaign immediately began fundraising off the appearance.

Judge Arthur Engoron already has ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. Last week’s ruling, if upheld on appeal, could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate. Trump has called it a “a corporate death penalty” and insisted the judge is unfair and out to get him.

It is a non-jury trial, so Engoron will decide on six other claims in the lawsuit. James is seeking USD 250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

Before the trial Monday, James reiterated her position that Trump for years engaged in “persistent and repeated fraud.” “No matter how powerful you are, and no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law,” she said on her way into the courthouse.

In her office’s opening statement, Wallace placed Trump squarely at the center of the alleged financial fudging: “Every estimate was determined by Mr. Trump.”

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, has denied wrongdoing. He says that James and the judge are undervaluing such assets as his Palm Beach, Florida, resort, Mar-a-Lago, and that it didn’t matter what he put on his financial statements because they have a disclaimer that says they shouldn’t be trusted. Trump isn’t expected to testify for several weeks. His trip to court Monday marked a remarkable departure from his past practice.