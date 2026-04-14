Nepal PM, members of Cabinet discloses assets, draws criticism

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Balen Shah and members of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)-led Cabinet have made their property details public, in line with their broader commitment to transparency after coming to power.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers released the disclosures on Sunday, in line with Section 50 of the Corruption Prevention Act, which requires public officials to submit their asset details within 60 days of assuming office.

The assets were made public as per their commitment to maintain transparency after assuming power.

The members have revealed significant holdings in bank deposits, land, shares and other assets.

However, the huge cash and non-cash property made public by the Balen Cabinet has invited criticism from different quarters.

As per the disclosures, Prime Minister Shah has Rs 14.6 million deposited in his bank account, with income sources mentioned as earnings from digital platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

He owns houses and land in Kathmandu, Dhanusha and Mahottari districts. Besides, he has also

declared 190 tola of ancestral gold among other valuables. (One tola is equivalent to 11.664 grams).

Similarly, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has disclosed share investments worth Rs 19 million and bank deposits of around Rs 9 million.

He also owns a residential house in Lalitpur worth Rs 20 million and land in multiple locations valued at Rs 107.5 million.

Sources of his assets are professional income and ancestral property.

Likewise, Home Minister Sudan Gurung has mentioned Rs 43.1 million in share investments. land in three districts and 89 tolas of gold.

The declaration of asset details is a mandatory provision under the Corruption Prevention

Act, which requires the prime minister and ministers to submit their property details within 60 days after assuming office.

Property details disclosed by Prime Minister Balen and his Cabinet members on Sunday have drawn some public concern and criticism too.

On Monday, a group of leftist students staged a protest in Kathmandu

demanding that the sources of the publicly declared assets be disclosed and that an impartial investigation be conducted to ascertain

how the ministers gathered their wealth.