Nepal PM inaugurates Pokhara airport

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' on Sunday inaugurated a regional international airport built with the Chinese assistance in western Nepal's tourist hub of Pokhara.

Prime Minister Prachanda' unveiled a plaque marking the official inauguration of the Pokhara Regional International Airport (PRIA). Deputy Prime and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and other top leaders were also present on the occasion.

The international flights are expected to take off after the second week of February.

The PRIA, a flagship project of Nepal-China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, was constructed with Chinese loan assistance.

The government had signed a USD 215.96 million soft loan agreement with China in March 2016 for the construction of the new airport in the lake city.

Speaking on the occasion, Prachanda said that aerial connectivity is the most effective means of connectivity for a landlocked country like Nepal.

"As the country's third international airport, the airport has started operating in Pokhara from today," he said. "With the opening of this airport, Pokhara's relationship with the international region has been established."

The Prime Minister also requested the Chinese government to facilitate the opening of border crossings with China and to assist in the construction of railway services and other projects.

"I became the Prime Minister after being elected from Gandaki Province, the people here have given me the opportunity to serve as the Prime Minister for a third time, I want to thank them for this," he

said.