N Korea orders 'exponential' expansion of nuke arsenal

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the "exponential" expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal, the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite, state media reported on Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons firing following a record number of testing activities last year.

Kim's moves are in line with the broad direction of his nuclear weapons development programme as he has repeatedly vowed to boost both the quality and quantity of his arsenal to cope with what he calls US hostility.

Some experts say Kim's push to produce more nukes and new weapons systems reflects his hopes to solidify his future negotiating power as he heads into prolonged tensions with the US and its allies.

"They are now keen on isolating and stifling (North Korea), unprecedented in human history," Kim said at a recently ended ruling party meeting, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

"The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle."

Kim accused South Korea of being "hell-bent on imprudent and dangerous arms build-up" and openly trumpeting its preparations for war with North Korea. That, Kim said, highlights the need to mass-produce battlefield tactical nuclear weapons and push for "an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal," KCNA said.

Kim also set forth a task to develop another ICBM system "whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike," KCNA said.

It said Kim accused the United States of frequently deploying nuclear strike means in South Korea and pushing to establish a NATO-like regional military bloc.

Kim said North Korea will also launch its first military reconnaissance satellite "at the earliest date possible," saying related preparations are in their final stages.

Tactical nuclear weapons and a military reconnaissance satellite are among Kim's long wish list of new

weaponry.