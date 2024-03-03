More than 100 supporters of Imran Khan’s party arrested in Pak’s Punjab

More than 100 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party have been arrested from different parts of Punjab province of Pakistan for staging rallies against alleged vote rigging, police said on Sunday.

On the call of party founder Imran Khan, supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party held protests across Pakistan on Saturday against the alle ged “massive rigging” in the February 8 general elections.

Most arrests took place in Lahore where newly elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered a clamp down on the protesting PTI supporters. “Police thras hed and arrested 80 workers and leaders in Lahore. Over 20 have been arrested in Gujrat city. Protests were held in 38 cities of Punjab and the federal capital Islamabad,” a PTI spokesperson said on Sunday. In Lahore, police baton-charged protesters at GPO Chowk and Liberty Chowk.

“PTI leaders Mian Shahzad Farooq and Afzaal Azeem Pahat, who contested the election last month against Maryam Nawaz and her uncle Shehbaz Sharif, respectively, were also arrested. Farooq had defeated Maryam but the Election Commission of Pakistan had changed the result,” the spokesperson said.