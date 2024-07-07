Jaishankar speaks to UK foreign secy, both reaffirm commitment to enhance ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he has spoken to the UK's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy and both sides reaffirmed to "enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership". In a post on X, the external affairs minister also said he looked forward to an "early in-person meeting". British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday named Lammy as his new foreign secretary as the new premier started the process of forming a Labour Party government after a landslide victory in the general election. "Delighted to speak to UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy. We reaffirmed our commitment to enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Look forward to an early in-person meeting," Jaishankar posted on X. On Friday, the external affairs minister in a post on the social media platform congratulated Lammy on his appointment as the Foreign Secretary of the UK. "Congratulations to @DavidLammy on being appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he wrote. The 51-year-old Labour politician is also a lawyer. In a post on 'X' earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."