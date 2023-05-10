Indian-origin men, women convicted of money laundering in UK

London: Sixteen people, including a number of Indian-origin men and women, have been convicted following a major investigation into a west London based organised crime group involved in international money laundering and people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday.

Members of the criminal network smuggled in excess of GBP 42 million in cash out of the UK, making hundreds of trips to Dubai between 2017 and 2019. NCA investigators believe the money was profit from the sale of banned “Class A” drugs and organised immigration crime.

“This has been a long and complex investigation into an organised crime group involved in money laundering on a commercial scale and organised immigration crime,” said NCA senior investigating officer Chris Hill.

“Over a two-year period, working together with partners in the UK and abroad, NCA investigators were able to uncover the evidence to secure these convictions.

This case demonstrates the continued commitment by the NCA to protect the public and target the criminal networks involved in both people smuggling and money laundering,” he

said.