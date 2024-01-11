India-UK partnership on track: Rajnath discusses trade and security with Sunak

London/New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to the UK, the first by an Indian Defense Minister in 22 years, underscored the deepening ties between the two nations. His Wednesday schedule included high-level discussions with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary David Cameron, covering a range of bilateral issues.

Defense, trade, and regional matters topped the agenda, with the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations receiving particular attention. The talks aimed to solidify the strategic partnership between India and the UK, tackling both present concerns and future goals.

Beyond government officials, Singh also engaged with industry leaders in a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable co-chaired with his UK counterpart, Grant Shapps. Prominent names such as BAE Systems, Leonardo SpA, and SAAB UK participated, exploring avenues for collaboration and co-creation in the defense sector.

“India envisions an enriching partnership with the UK to cooperate, co-create and co-innovate,” Singh remarked, highlighting the potential for joint ventures and leveraging mutual strengths.

Signaling a significant strengthening of the UK-India strategic partnership, the British government also announced plans to deploy Royal Navy vessels to the Indian Ocean region later this year. This move aims to bolster security ties and enhance joint training with Indian forces. The UK will send its Littoral Response Group (LRG) later in 2024, followed by the Carrier Strike Group (CRG) in 2025, for joint exercises with India.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps emphasised the deployment represents a “decisive step” in bolstering bilateral security ties and signifies the importance of the partnership in a “contested world.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, after co-chairing an India-UK Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with Rajnath Singh, emphasised the planned deployment for collaborative training endeavors.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) highlighted this as a pivotal stride in enhancing UK-India defense relations, leveraging the UK’s foremost naval assets. Shapps remarked, “In an increasingly contested global landscape, fortifying alliances with pivotal partners like India is paramount. Our mutual commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific underscores the robustness of this partnership.”

The LRG comprises at least two Royal Navy amphibious warfare vessels, while the CRG represents the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier battle group. The CRG previously embarked on its maiden voyage in 2021 in the Indo-Pacific, engaging in joint military exercises with Indian counterparts.

The MoD highlighted that this deployment symbolises intensified collaboration, coinciding with the Indian Defence Minister’s inaugural UK visit this week. The MoD anticipates more intricate joint military exercises in the upcoming years, culminating in a significant joint operation by the end of 2030, reinforcing the shared objective of safeguarding vital trade routes and championing the international rules-based order.

The bilateral discussions between the ministers encompassed diverse defense cooperation facets, including joint drills, knowledge exchange, and instructor interchange programs, all aligned with the 2030 India-UK strategic roadmap.