India in constant touch with Israel, Palestine leaders: Kamboj to UNGA

Unwavering in its message of de-escalation, unimpeded humanitarian aid, and swift peace, India informed UNGA that it actively communicates with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the wake of the recent Middle East conflict.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. She emphasised India's firm stance against the loss of civilian lives, particularly among women and children, condemning such casualties.

Kamboj pinpointed the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 as the immediate provocation for the conflict, terming them deeply distressing and warranting unequivocal condemnation. Reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, she stressed the urgency of releasing all hostages and reaffirmed India's commitment to this cause.

India's engagement with regional leaders, including those from Israel and Palestine, remains active. The nation's message, as articulated by Kamboj, underscored the importance of de-escalation, uninterrupted humanitarian assistance, and a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

The UN General Assembly convened a meeting on Tuesday following the US's veto of a Russian-proposed amendment to a resolution on Gaza's humanitarian aid delivery. Despite this setback, a resolution emphasising increased humanitarian assistance in Gaza was adopted by the Security Council.

Kamboj acknowledged the development, praising the United Arab Emirates’ leadership in advancing the resolution. She also highlighted India’s consistent advocacy on the Israel-Palestine conflict in international forums, emphasising the nation’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and peace initiatives.

India’s tangible contributions to alleviate the crisis include providing 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including essential medicines, to Palestine. Additionally, India has allocated $5 miilion, including the 2.5 million dollars it provided in December to the UN Relief

and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Kamboj concluded by reiterating India’s unwavering dedication to a just, peaceful, and lasting resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue.

She emphasised the necessity of a two-state solution achieved through sincere negotiations and urged all parties to prioritise peace and diplomacy.

Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs at the US Mission to the UN, highlighted Washington’s commitment to address the humanitarian

crisis, expressing disappointment with the obstructionist approach of certain Council members. During the session, a group of rabbis disrupted the General Assembly, advocating for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Led by Rabbis 4 Ceasefire, these religious leaders demanded decisive action to end the ongoing conflict, emphasising the urgent need for peace.