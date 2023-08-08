Imran Khan’s party files plea in Pak SC, seeks retrial

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Monday launched a legal battle to secure the release of its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, with a petition in the Supreme Court seeking his retrial in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Khan, 70, was sentenced to three years in jail on Saturday by Additional and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar who found him guilty of not declaring the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

The petition was filed under Article 184(2) of the Constitution and sought to have the Toshakhana case be heard again, on the grounds that the former cricketer-turned politician had not been given a fair trial.