Humanoid robots show off their language, boxing skills in Hong Kong

Hong Kong: A humanoid robot about the size of a primary school student had something to share in Hong Kong — it sang songs and spoke to people in Mandarin and English, answering whatever questions they posed and delighting the audience around it.

More than 100 robots were showcased at two exhibitions starting Monday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

The X2 Ultra robot from China’s prominent humanoid robot manufacturer AGIBOT Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co. was among them.

When asked about its hobbies, the robot’s list went from doing sports and dancing to studying technology and listening to music.

Describing the people in front of it is no challenge either: “a woman holding a phone, a woman holding a bag and a phone, a man holding a camera,” it said at one point.

Calvin Chiu, the chief operating officer of Novautek Autonomous Driving, AGIBOT’s agent in

Hong Kong, said that the robot can provide emotional satisfaction to humans through conversations

and serve as a teacher to older adults and children. Different robots can be programmed with different personalities, too.

“It would be like a friend,” Chiu said.