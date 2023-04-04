German opposition seeks inquiry over Scholz

Berlin: Germany’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it will seek a parliamentary inquiry into Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s handling of a tax evasion scam involving a private bank before he became the country’s leader.

The centre-right Union bloc said it will call for the national parliament to set up a commission of inquiry when it returns after the Easter break in mid-April.

That should be a formality because it requires the backing of a quarter of all lawmakers, and the Union with 197 of the lower house’s 736 seats holds more than that.